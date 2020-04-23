The single buck event at Timber Days in 2019. (Jocelyn Doll/Revelstoke Review)

Revelstoke Timber Days cancelled

The event was scheduled for May 16

Revelstoke Timber Days has been cancelled for this year due to COVID-19.

The event was scheduled for May 16 and usually attracts several hundred people.

This year, Revelstoke was to host four Canlog Canadian Championships. The event usually has competitions in the underhand chop, axe throw, pole climb, log birling, stock saw, hot saw and single buck events.

READ MORE: PHOTO GALLERY: Timber Days takes over Centennial Park

While the BC Interior Forestry Museum in Revelstoke usually opens at the beginning May, they said their schedule is on hold and they may open later in the summer as an outdoor museum only.

The Riverside Forest Walk near the museum is still open year round.

At the moment, the Woodstoke Music Festival is still planned for Sept. 5.

READ MORE: Woodstoke a rockin’ good time at the BC Interior Forestry Museum

 

Kelowna Capital News plants a tree for Earth Day

