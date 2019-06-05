Women’s Shelter Society rents new outreach space downtown Revelstoke

Danielle Hebert

Special to the Review

The Revelstoke Women’s Shelter Society has begun to occupy a new downtown space.

Located in the basement of city hall, the new space will house the shelter society outreach programs Moving Forward and Moving Mountains.

The outreach programs are open for drop-ins on Mondays, from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m., and Tuesdays, from 5 to 7 p.m.

According to Lynn Loeppky, executive director of the Revelstoke Women’s Shelter Society, during those hours those who are not necessarily living in Forsythe House Shelter are able to drop-in to seek information about the various services that may be available for them.

The coordinator of Moving Forward, Tig Moore, said she is looking forward to growing the programs in the new location.

Moore said being situated away from the residential shelter opens up the possibility for more program community involvement.

READ MORE: New men’s group in Revelstoke

READ MORE: Focus on men in Revelstoke helps decrease violence against women

She said that when Moving Forward was located within the shelter home, the amount of non-client community involvement was somewhat limited due to confidentiality issues.

Moore is also very grateful to have received a new funding grant meant to create new programs and initiatives to assist with eliminating social isolation.

She believes that the combination of the grant money and the new space means assistance will be more accessible to people, with the goal of bringing together a larger social and support network for all women in Revelstoke.

Moving Forward currently offers several drop-in based group activities.

READ MORE: Revelstoke students raise funds for Women’s Shelter Society

There is a weekly trauma-informed yoga class offered every Tuesday, from 4 to 5 p.m., as well as a weekly art-making group on Mondays, from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m.

There are also many monthly activity offerings that appear on the schedule.

Moore said she loves working with Moving Forward because it gives her the opportunity to tailor program activities to meet specific needs.

Although the space is now available to more community members with the goal to invite more community involvement, Moore said the key aim remains to provide a safe space for all women who participate.

Moore is always on the lookout for volunteers and community members who are interested in sharing a skill or activity with Moving Forward participants.

If you are interested in volunteering or participating in any activities with Moving Forward, head over to the website, revelstokewomensshelter.com for more information.

READ MORE: Revelstoke honours Prevention of Violence Against Women week

@RevelstokeRevue

editor@revelstoketimesreview.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.