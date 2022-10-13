Mary Fuoco voting on Oct. 12 at the Revelstoke Community Centre. (Josh Piercey/Revelstoke Review)

Mary Fuoco voting on Oct. 12 at the Revelstoke Community Centre. (Josh Piercey/Revelstoke Review)

100-year-old Revelstoke resident casts her vote

Mary Fuoco turned a century old last month, has been voting since she was 21

Since she arrived in Revelstoke more than 70 years ago, Mary Fuoco has voted in every single municipal election except for one.

Now, just a month after her 100th birthday, Fuoco is once again exercising her right as a resident of the community in the 2022 election.

“If she can vote, everybody else can too,” said her daughter Rosemary.

Fuoco came to Revelstoke from Alberta in 1948, and has been voting since she was old enough to vote in 1943.

The final voting day for the 2022 General Local Election is coming up on Saturday, Oct. 15 , with polls open at the Revelstoke Community Centre from 8 a.m.- 8 p.m.

Residents can hop on the bus to the polling stations for free on voting day thanks to BC Transit.

READ MORE: Plans finally coming together for fishing dock at Williamson Lake

READ MORE: Take the bus to the polling station for free on election day

@josh_piercey
josh.piercey@revelstokereview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

electionRevelstoke

Previous story
Take the bus to the polling station for free on election day

Just Posted

Aaron Volpatti, born and raised in Revelstoke, is far and away the most successful hockey player the town has ever produced. He played five seasons in hockey’s biggest league for the Vancouver Canucks and the Washington Capitals. (Contributed by Aaron Volpatti)
Revelstoke’s Aaron Volpatti returning to release debut book

Mary Fuoco voting on Oct. 12 at the Revelstoke Community Centre. (Josh Piercey/Revelstoke Review)
100-year-old Revelstoke resident casts her vote

Parents and kids try their luck at catching a fish at Williamson's Lake. The dock will allow the Rod and Gun Club to teach fishing courses to Revelstoke's youth. (Alex Cooper/ Revelstoke Review)
Plans finally coming together for fishing dock at Williamson Lake

Revelstoke Post Office and Customs Office opened at the corner of First Street and Boyle Avenue in 1926. It became Revelstoke Museum and Archives in 1974. (Revelstoke Museum and Archives photo 491)
Glimpses of Revelstoke’s past for Oct. 13