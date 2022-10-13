100-year-old Revelstoke resident casts her vote

Mary Fuoco turned a century old last month, has been voting since she was 21

Mary Fuoco voting on Oct. 12 at the Revelstoke Community Centre. (Josh Piercey/Revelstoke Review)

Since she arrived in Revelstoke more than 70 years ago, Mary Fuoco has voted in every single municipal election except for one.

Now, just a month after her 100th birthday, Fuoco is once again exercising her right as a resident of the community in the 2022 election.

“If she can vote, everybody else can too,” said her daughter Rosemary.

Fuoco came to Revelstoke from Alberta in 1948, and has been voting since she was old enough to vote in 1943.

The final voting day for the 2022 General Local Election is coming up on Saturday, Oct. 15 , with polls open at the Revelstoke Community Centre from 8 a.m.- 8 p.m.

Residents can hop on the bus to the polling stations for free on voting day thanks to BC Transit.

