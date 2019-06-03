June show opens at Revelstoke Visual Arts Centre

Revelstoke Secondary School student’s work on display as well as work by Jeff Wilson

Jeff Wilson created his Wolf Willow show while doing an artist residency in Eastend, Sask. in 2017. (Submitted)

Danielle Hebert

Special to the Review

On May 31evening the Revelstoke Visual Arts Society held its opening reception for their latest show, which runs from May 31- June 21.

The June show is made up of two distinct collections. The main gallery was host to the body of work of Scottish-Canadian artist Jeff Wilson.

READ MORE: Line up for Revelstoke Summer Street Fest announced

His collection is entitled Wolf Willow and is the result of an art residence program that he participated in during November of 2017. The residence program took place in the remote Saskatchewan town of Eastend, which is located in the south west corner of the province. Wilson stayed onsite in Eastend for two weeks to capture images and soak in the character and spirit of the town.

Wilson said he took over two thousand photographs during his time there and chose about twenty to work with for this exhibit.

The paintings are a near realistic representation of the sights of Saskatchewan. The vivid and contrasting acrylic colours are skillfully applied to render and capture the look and feel of the people, objects, and scenery that is iconic to the Canadian prairie province.

READ MORE: Fold and bluegrass singers performing in Revelstoke June 14

The second part of the June show is a wonderful group exhibition of the work of the students at the Revelstoke Secondary School, the collection is called Shades of Colour.

This is an incredible collection of many talented young artists. There is lots of variation among the styles of the pieces in the collection as well as with the mediums used. But the overall feel of the pieces in Shades of Colour is contemporary and somewhat edgy.

Judging by the quality of the pieces in the group exhibit, it is easy to predict that several of these young artist will go on to continue to successfully create interesting and beautiful art well into the future.

@RevelstokeRevue

editor@revelstoketimesreview.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Jeff Wilson created his Wolf Willow show while doing an artist residency in Eastend, Sask. in 2017. (Daniel Hebert/Revelstoke Review)

Revelstoke Secondary School artists pieces are currently on display at the Visual Arts Centre. (Daniel Hebert/Revelstoke Review)

Revelstoke Secondary School artists pieces are currently on display at the Visual Arts Centre. (Daniel Hebert/Revelstoke Review)