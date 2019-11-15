Devon Coyote will rock the Caetani Cultural Centre July 29. (Photo submitted)

Lazy Syrup Orchestra and Devon Coyote playing this weekend at River City Pub

Andy Siegel

Special to the Review

It’s not ski season yet but this weekend downtown there’s two great musical performances taking the stage at the Regent Hotel River City Pub for just a $10 cover charge. It’s hard to choose one or the other so I recommend saving enough energy to catch both acts, you don’t want to miss either while the winter crowds are still not here yet.

Friday

Lazy Syrup Orchestra from Vancouver makes a stop on their fall tour returning for a second show in Revelstoke.

In March they amazed me with their combination of scratch style DJ tunes, live saxophone, plus a conga / rapper.

The Lazy Syrup Orchestra consists of Dunks (The Funk Hunters), Thomas Workshop (The Soul Hop Committee) and various members of live bands Love You Miss You and Wooden Horsemen.

With a focus on mellow morning vibes, the group blends MCing and live instruments with eclectic dance music from around the world. The end result is indolent sounds, thick vibrations, sweet melodies, sticky connections… all formed from a naturally flavored substance.

If you are looking for a high energy night to hit the dance floor you will not be disappointed, guaranteed these guys will get the pub pumping with a unique show you will not forget.

When I saw them last spring I had low expectations for the Marchrooms Tour because I didn’t know much about their music, once I realized Dunks from The Funk Hunters was spinning it didn’t take long for me to realize they had a special sound.

A combination of DJ and live instruments LSO kept it funky all night, never letting the energy die down once right till the last of their encores.

READ MORE: Chasing a Trace wolverine movie showing in Revelstoke Nov. 28

Saturday

Devon Coyote from Kelowna has developed a following in Revelstoke so they are returning with their trio of talented musicians.

If you read my 2019 end of the winter review of the best bands to play here they were included on the list for a reason.

This is a musically diverse three piece group that plays a number of different genres of original and select cover tunes.

The band consists of Devon Bjarnason on lead guitar/vocals, bassist/multi-instrumentalist D’Arcy Booth, and drummer/percussionist Rod Anderson.

Finding a down to earth core group of musicians can be a challenge in today’s competitive music scene, their combination of blues, jamming, and roots rock is a fresh sound that attracts people with a variety musical interests.

I’ve seen a younger crowd enjoying their songs dancing right next to folks that are a bit older, it’s great to see a band with unique chemistry that has fans spanning different generations.

Devon Coyotes passion for playing songs that connect with their audience have earned them stellar reviews playing shows all over Canada.

They have warmed up for bands such as George Thorogood and The Destroyers, Blue Rodeo, 54-40, The Wild, Current Swell, The Harpoonist and The Axe Murderer, Wil, Daniel Wesley, July Talk, Shred Kelly, Alex Cuba, Yukon Blonde, and Emerson Drive. Festival appearances include Salmon Arm Roots and Blues, Rifflandia, Centre of Gravity, Keloha Music and Arts, Wapiti, Sunstroke, Harvest Fest, Music On The Mountain, Invermere Music Festival, Golden Sound and Desert Live.

READ MORE: Events coming up at the Revelstoke Performing Arts Centre in November

 

