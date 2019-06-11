The Old Guys playing Revelstoke Jazz Club Friday

It is the last show of the season

The Old Guys are playing the Revelstoke Jazz Club this Friday. (Submitted)

The Jazz Club is excited to present our last show of their season featuring The Old Guys.

Band leader and saxophonist Sandy Cameron tells us what it’s all about.

“The Old Guys”, Cameron explains, “Is a group of veteran jazzers. Our name comes from a Richard Underhill composition of the same name. Richard wrote this tune as a tribute to the musicians that influenced him. His 16 bar blues is one of his compositions recorded on the CD, Tales from the Blue…, and has become our theme song.”

Donnie Clark is the most well-known member of the group and has played at the Jazz Club on several occasions.

Clark has travelled the world, blowing his trumpet in many Dixieland and bebop settings. He was a CBC Vancouver music producer and director, including for the show Dr.Bundolo which featured Clark and his music.

Now living a semi-retired life in the Kootenays, Clark still commutes to Vancouver to play his trumpet.

Saxophonist and clarinetist Sandy Cameron has played in several groups at the Jazz Club in the past as well and is a legendary performer in the Interior jazz scene.

The rest of The Old Guys bring a wealth of musical and show bizz experience to the stage. Bassist and vocalist, Bill Lockie, drummer and artist, Steve Menni; and pianist Colin Spence, round out the quintet.

Their set list features man old Dixies and swing standards by Bennie Goodman, Fats Waller, Buddy Bolden and others.

“We’ve put together a list that will get toes tapping,” Cameron said.

The show is at 7:30 p.m. at the Selkirk Room at the Regent Hotel.

