A place for collaboration and ingenuity: Revelstoke opens new office space

The Revelstoke Innovation Centre is located on the second floor of the Visitor Information Centre. (Jocelyn Doll/Revelstoke Review)

New office space above the Revelstoke Visitor Information Centre is now open.

The Revelstoke Innovation Centre is a state-of-the-art office space home to the Community Economic Development department for the City of Revelstoke and Columbia Shuswap Regional District Area B, Community Futures, the Basin Business Advisor, Tourism Revelstoke, the Revelstoke Chamber of Commerce and the Revelstoke Fabrication Lab Society.

“This building is an embodiment of what the Revelstoke Innovation Centre hopes to achieve. We’re all about getting people and partner organizations to collaborate in a new space that inspires and empowers our community, showcasing our creativity, ingenuity, and economic diversity,” said Ingrid Bron, Director of Community Economic Development, in a news release.

The Revelstoke Idea Factory is the newest addition to the space, and will give everyone in the community access to the latest in digital design and fabrication technology.

The not-for-profit organization will give local entrepreneurs and businesses the ability to develop, prototype and commercialize new products through the use of 3D printers, a laser cutter, a 3D scanner and design software.

The new space also features a meeting room with an interactive touch screen which will support programming offered by the Idea Factory, Tourism Revelstoke and the Community Economic Development department as well as other Revelstoke Innovation Centre partners.

The additional office space will allow for the growth of already established businesses like Tourism Revelstoke and Community Economic Development who have been in need of an expanded space.

The project was funded through the provincial government’s Rural Dividend Fund, Resort Municipality Initiative funding and the CSRD’s Economic Opportunity Fund.

The Community Economic Development in collaboration with the Department of Engineering led the design process by PLACE architect ltd., which was then carried out by local contractors Jordan Cochrane Construction.

In addition, funding obtained by the Chamber of Commerce will be used for accessibility upgrades to the Information Centre, including a water bottle filling station and three new accessible washrooms.

Tourism Revelstoke will host an open house in the new space on Oct. 28, where they will present the 2022 Tactical Plan for tourism stakeholder feedback, and the community will be invited to view the new facility during Welcome Week on Nov. 26.

For more information on the Revelstoke Idea Factory, visit www.revelstokeideafactory.ca/

