(DriveBC)

Avalanche control scheduled east of Revelstoke in Rogers Pass

Closures could be up to eight hours

DriveBC issued a warning today (Dec. 23) about planned avalanche control east of Revelstoke on Highway 1 that will cause closures starting Dec., 25 until Monday, Dec. 26.

Sending out the warning after 10 a.m. on Friday (Dec. 23), DriveBC warn drivers that there will be road closures on Highway 1 over the weekend. With the snow that’s already fallen and more called for, the avalanche control is scheduled for Sunday morning until Monday. The work will be conducted near Rogers Pass, between western boundary of Glacier National Park and the eastern boundary of Glacier National Park.

DriveBC warn that the avalanche control work could close that area of Highway 1 for up to eight hours. There will be no alternative route, so drivers are cautioned to plan accordingly.

READ MORE: Community Connections receives generous donation from Mackenzie Village developers, contractors

READ MORE: The La Niña charity snowmobile ride brings in more than $10,000 for local charity

@ZacharyDelaney
zach.delaney@revelstokereview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

GoldenRevelstoketrans-canada highway

Previous story
Man who was punched by cop after Offspring concert in Abbotsford files lawsuit
Next story
Social Services cheques stuck in the mail due to weather; many won’t arrive until after Christmas

Just Posted

(DriveBC)
Avalanche control scheduled east of Revelstoke in Rogers Pass

Mackenzie Village Developments presenting Community Connections with a cheque for $18,000: Shelley Evans (Mackenzie Village Developments), Kersten Bell (Community Connections), Sheena Wells (Community Connections), Marly McAstocker (Community Connections), Melissa Hemphill (Community Connections), Erin MacLachlan (Community Connections), and David Evans (Mackenzie Village Developments).
Community Connections receives generous donation from Mackenzie Village developers, contractors

Trevor Parkstrom was arrested in Kelowna on Dec. 18 and will be held in custody until his court date in January. (RCMP/Contributed)
Prolific offender known around the Okanagan arrested in Kelowna

(I Celebrate Festivus/Facebook)
Morning Start: Happy Festivus