Avalanche control scheduled east of Revelstoke in Rogers Pass

DriveBC issued a warning today (Dec. 23) about planned avalanche control east of Revelstoke on Highway 1 that will cause closures starting Dec., 25 until Monday, Dec. 26.

Sending out the warning after 10 a.m. on Friday (Dec. 23), DriveBC warn drivers that there will be road closures on Highway 1 over the weekend. With the snow that’s already fallen and more called for, the avalanche control is scheduled for Sunday morning until Monday. The work will be conducted near Rogers Pass, between western boundary of Glacier National Park and the eastern boundary of Glacier National Park.

DriveBC warn that the avalanche control work could close that area of Highway 1 for up to eight hours. There will be no alternative route, so drivers are cautioned to plan accordingly.

GoldenRevelstoketrans-canada highway