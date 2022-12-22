Community Connections receives generous donation from Mackenzie Village developers, contractors

A donation of $18,000 was made to Community Connections today (Dec. 22) thanks to the contractors, sub-contractors, and developers of Mackenzie Village.

Shek Interiors, a drywall contracting company out of Red Deer who has been working on the Mackenzie Village development over the last year, wanted to give back to the community, and had the initiative to donate up to $1,500 based on the number of staff they had in Revelstoke in the month of October.

Other sub-contractors in the community then followed with similar donations: Chapman Mechanical Ltd., Alcon Electric, Light-Weight Building Systems Inc., Epic Roofing & Exteriors and Chandos Construction Ltd.. In response, Mackenzie Village Developments pledged to match their contributions.

In the end, $9,000 was raised by the group and matched by Mackenzie Village Developments, with the final total of $18,000 being donated to Revelstoke Community Connections Society.

“We are all pleased to support such a great organization in Community Connections to give back to our community,” said David Evans, CEO of Mackenzie Village Developments.

“Community Connections (Revelstoke) Society gratefully acknowledges the generous support of this group donation supported by many individuals,” said Community Connections. “We appreciate it is more difficult than ever for some families in Revelstoke, and through the support of donations such as this, our work continues to directly contribute to the citizens and families of Revelstoke.”

READ MORE: The La Niña charity snowmobile ride brings in more than $10,000 for local charity

READ MORE: Glimpses of Revelstoke’s past for Dec. 22

@josh_piercey

josh.piercey@revelstokereview.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

DonationRevelstoke