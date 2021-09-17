City of Revelstoke announces new operations manager

New operations manager Mike Manson has experience in educational and municipal environments

Following the retirement of one of Revelstoke’s longest serving public servants, the city has appointed a new operations manager.

READ MORE: Revelstoke public servant retires after 28 years

The City of Revelstoke has welcomed Mike Manson as their new operations manager, who will take the reigns at the position starting Monday, Sept. 27.

“I’m excited about this new opportunity and am looking forward to working with the city’s management team and working on the challenges that the department and position bring.” said Manson in a media release.

Manson grew up in the community and has experience from previous employment with the city of Revelstoke, which the city said gives him the knowledge and expertise to navigate the challenges of his new role.

His predecessor, Darren Komonoski, retired earlier this month after 28 years of employment with the city of Revelstoke.

“While its never easy to have a valued employee retire from the organization, we are really looking forward to Mike joining our team. His knowledge and experience will help fill the gap left with Mr. Komonoski’s retirement,” said Mayor Sulz in a media release.

READ MORE: City of Revelstoke announces new chief administrative officer

@josh_piercey

josh.piercey@revelstokereview.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

City HallRevelstoke