On Jan. 2, the windrows down the middle of Mackenzie Ave. were higher than the passing vehicles. (Jocelyn Doll/Revelstoke Review)

City snow removal crews working extra shifts after 71 cm snowfall

They will be out overnight Jan. 3 as well as all day Jan. 4

With over 71 cm of snow since Dec. 31, the City of Revelstoke has issued a public notice about snow removal.

“Snow removal crews will be using every available resource to do a full clean up over the weekend,” the notice said.

The crews will be working extra shifts tonight, Jan. 3 as well as overnight Jan. 4. The city normally does 24 hour snow removal except for Friday and Saturday nights.

READ MORE: Do you know where the snowplows go first in Revelstoke?

To help the workers be more efficient you can:

  • move vehicles off the roads and away from sidewalks
  • do not place your snow on city streets
  • keep children, pets and yourselves a safe distance from heavy snow removal equipment

Vehicles impeding snow removal will be ticketed and/or towed, the notice said. Placing your snow on public streets is also subject to a ticket.

READ MORE: Snowfalls cost $3,500 per cm to plow in Revelstoke

 

@JDoll_Revy
jocelyn.doll@revelstokereview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Wildlife group wants body cams on B.C. conservation officers after 4,300 bears killed in 8 years
Next story
Rare warning of ‘extreme’ avalanche risk issued as storm hits B.C.

Just Posted

Trans Canada Highway closed west of Revelstoke

DriveBC is reporting that the Trans Canada Highway is closed west of… Continue reading

City snow removal crews working extra shifts after 71 cm snowfall

They will be out overnight Jan. 3 as well as all day Jan. 4

Revelstoke Mountain Resort owners buy Grouse Mountain Resort

Northlands Property made the announcement on Jan. 2, 2020

Snow turning to rain today for Revelstoke area

Roads and weather for Jan. 3

Glimpses of Revelstoke’s past for Jan. 2

Items from Revelstoke newspapers, as gleaned and edited by Cathy English, curator… Continue reading

VIDEO: ‘Schitt’s Creek’ stars on emotional end to beloved Canadian comedy

CBC comedy about the formerly wealthy Rose family has become an international sensation

Caution urged as bear spotted in North Okanagan neighbourhoods

Sightings at dog park, near elementary school and golf course

Weather forecast includes rain over the weekend for the Okanagan-Shuswap

A strong Pacific storm is expected to pass over the Coquihalla Highway

Cellphone app helps B.C. police save teen unconscious in bog

The youth was found suffering from hypothermia in Delta’s Burns Bog on New Year’s Day

Snow Report: Big week sees over 80 cm of snow for Big White

Big White has seen 82 cm of snow this week and there’s more in the forecast for the weekend

Plane with mechanical issue lands safely at Kelowna International Airport

There was no disruption to scheduled flight service at the airport

More than 150 Shuswap residents without power since Dec. 31

A total of about 800 people in the region are currently affected by outages

B.C. lowers limit to claim $570 home tax grant

A decline in housing prices has prompted the government to lower the threshold to qualify

Power restored in Shuswap

Shuswap Emergency Program will act as fast as possible if warming centres are needed in other areas

Most Read