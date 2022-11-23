CP Holiday Train returns to spread cheer across country

The festive locomotive will arrive in B.C. on Dec. 14

This holiday season, everyone’s favourite festive locomotive is back to raise money, food and awareness for local food banks in communities across the country, and to spread some holiday cheer.

The Canadian Pacific (CP) Holiday Train is returning for its first cross-continent tour in three years following virtual concerts in 2020 and 2021.

Each stop on the holiday train will feature a live performance. This year’s acts include popular Canadian artists such as Alan Doyle, Tenille Townes, Mackenzie Porter and Lindsay Ell. Holiday Train shows are free to attend, and CP asks attendees to bring a cash or non-perishable food donation if they’re able.

“The Holiday Train is all about families and communities coming together to celebrate the season and help those in need,” said Keith Creel, CP’s President and Chief Executive Officer in a press release. “We are excited to be back out on the rails and in our communities, taking these two beautiful trains across our network and sharing the joy that comes with gathering in the spirit of giving.”

The train will roll out from Hermon, Maine tonight (Nov. 23), beginning its journey from east to west. The holiday train will arrive in B.C. on Dec. 14, making its first stop in Golden before heading on to Revelstoke that same evening.

Here’s the full list of the Holiday Train’s stops:

Golden – Dec. 14, CP yard on 10th Avenue, 2 p.m.

– Dec. 14, CP yard on 10th Avenue, 2 p.m. Revelstoke – Dec. 14, CP railway yard on Victoria Street, 6 p.m.

– Dec. 14, CP railway yard on Victoria Street, 6 p.m. Sicamous – Dec. 15, NW corner of HWY 1 at Silver Sand Road, 5:10 p.m.

– Dec. 15, NW corner of HWY 1 at Silver Sand Road, 5:10 p.m. Canoe – Dec. 15, 50th Street railway crossing, 6:30 p.m.

– Dec. 15, 50th Street railway crossing, 6:30 p.m. Salmon Arm – Dec. 15, Lordco gravel parking lot, 51 Lake Shore Drive NW, 7:45 p.m.

– Dec. 15, Lordco gravel parking lot, 51 Lake Shore Drive NW, 7:45 p.m. Notch Hill – Dec. 15, Davies Road & Notch Hill Road crossing, 9:10 p.m.

– Dec. 15, Davies Road & Notch Hill Road crossing, 9:10 p.m. Chase – Dec. 16, North side of Shuswap Avenue, 2:35 p.m.

– Dec. 16, North side of Shuswap Avenue, 2:35 p.m. Kamloops – Dec. 16, North side of Sandman Center on Lauren Street, 4:45 p.m.

– Dec. 16, North side of Sandman Center on Lauren Street, 4:45 p.m. Savona – Dec. 16, Savona Access Road, 7 p.m.

– Dec. 16, Savona Access Road, 7 p.m. Ashcroft –Dec. 16, CP Building on Railway Avenue, 8:35 p.m.

–Dec. 16, CP Building on Railway Avenue, 8:35 p.m. Lytton – Dec. 17, CP TMS Bldg on Station Road, 11:15 a.m.

– Dec. 17, CP TMS Bldg on Station Road, 11:15 a.m. Agassiz – Dec. 17, West of HWY 9 across from Agra Center on Pioneer Avenue, 5:30 p.m.

– Dec. 17, West of HWY 9 across from Agra Center on Pioneer Avenue, 5:30 p.m. Maple Ridge – Dec. 17, 22355 River Road, 7:50 p.m.

– Dec. 17, 22355 River Road, 7:50 p.m. Pitt Meadows – Dec. 17, Railway crossing at corner of Harris Road & Advent Road, 8:55 p.m.

– Dec. 17, Railway crossing at corner of Harris Road & Advent Road, 8:55 p.m. Port Coquitlam – Dec. 18, KingsWay Avenue between Mary Hill Road & Wilson Avenue, 6:15 p.m.

– Dec. 18, KingsWay Avenue between Mary Hill Road & Wilson Avenue, 6:15 p.m. Port Moody – Dec. 18, 300 Ioco Road behind Arena & Recreation Center, 4:45 p.m.

Since the Holiday Train program made it’s first trip in 1999, it’s raised more than $21 million and collected 5 million pounds of food for food banks across North America.

