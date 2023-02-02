Dose Roastery to host premier of Revelstoke snowboarding video

The Dose Roastery in the Big Eddy will host the event on Friday, Feb 3 at 5–8 p.m. (Pixabay)

On Friday (Feb. 3), Dose’s new roastery in the Big Eddy will host a special screening of mountain bikers trying their hand at a snowboarding video.

Dane Scott is a local mountain biker from Australia. Over the past few winters, he and his friends have filmed their snowboarding in the backcountry. On Friday, Scott and his friends will be showcasing the culmination of their collective snowboarding efforts at Dose’s roastery in the Big Eddy.

“We’re not professional snowboarders by any means, and I think it’s more like the vibe of what most people do around here,” said Scott.

Scott said the video content takes place in the backcountry that he and his friends accessed by snowmobile. Making jumps and hitting them, the group’s content is meant to be relatable.

The video started a few winters ago, when Scott and his friends started slowly capturing some of their days in the backcountry. Over time, and with editing from a buddy, the video came together, which they’re excited to debut at the event.

Jack Ryan will also be showing a slideshow excerpt from a recent magazine release called “Dead Weight,” with photos from his touring over the past several years. The magazine was named “Dead Weight” because the camera that Ryan used was older and heavier than contemporary cameras.

The slideshow and video will be relatively short, but Scott said that attendees can look forward to a “bonus video,” at the end.

“Let’s just say it isn’t winter related,” teased Scott.

Scott said the main goal of the event is to get members of the community together to enjoy some local media content. He also expressed his gratitude to Lauren and John from Dose, who offered the space.

“It’s not all about the riding — it’s about the vibe. Just getting people together,” said Scott

The event will run from 5–8 p.m. on Friday (Feb. 3) at the Dose Coffee Roastery in the Big Eddy (1960 Big Eddy Rd.). Attendees can look forward to some local rider video content and beverages provided by Valley Retreat.

