Battle of the badges: Annual ‘Cops versus Firefighters’ fundraiser hockey game this weekend

The game will take place at the Revelstoke Forum on Saturday (Feb. 4)

This weekend’s event schedule features a special night at the arena which will see Revelstoke’s boldest go head-to-head in a game of hockey to raise money for charity.

The annual ‘Cops versus Firefighters’ fundraiser hockey game will take place at the Revelstoke Forum on Saturday (Feb. 4).

The night will feature a 50/50 draw, prizes donated by local businesses, and the beer garden in full operation.

All funds raised go to support the BC Burn Fund, Muscular Dystrophy Canada and Trees for Tots.

Puck drop is at 7 p.m.

READ MORE: ‘Four Fifths a Grizzly’ book tour coming to Revelstoke

READ MORE: 2023 Revelstoke IFSA Qualifier battles conditions

@josh_piercey

josh.piercey@revelstokereview.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

firefightershockeyRCMPRevelstoke