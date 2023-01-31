The honourary puck drop by Mayor Gary Sulz at the game in 2019. (Jocelyn Doll/Revelstoke Review)

Battle of the badges: Annual ‘Cops versus Firefighters’ fundraiser hockey game this weekend

The game will take place at the Revelstoke Forum on Saturday (Feb. 4)

This weekend’s event schedule features a special night at the arena which will see Revelstoke’s boldest go head-to-head in a game of hockey to raise money for charity.

The annual ‘Cops versus Firefighters’ fundraiser hockey game will take place at the Revelstoke Forum on Saturday (Feb. 4).

The night will feature a 50/50 draw, prizes donated by local businesses, and the beer garden in full operation.

All funds raised go to support the BC Burn Fund, Muscular Dystrophy Canada and Trees for Tots.

Puck drop is at 7 p.m.

READ MORE: ‘Four Fifths a Grizzly’ book tour coming to Revelstoke

READ MORE: 2023 Revelstoke IFSA Qualifier battles conditions

@josh_piercey
josh.piercey@revelstokereview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

firefightershockeyRCMPRevelstoke

Previous story
Islanders acquire Bo Horvat in trade with Canucks

Just Posted

The honourary puck drop by Mayor Gary Sulz at the game in 2019. (Jocelyn Doll/Revelstoke Review)
Battle of the badges: Annual ‘Cops versus Firefighters’ fundraiser hockey game this weekend

(Contributed by Wildsight)
‘Four Fifths a Grizzly’ book tour coming to Revelstoke

Incident near Three Valley Gap (DriveBC)
Semi-truck jack-knifed west of Revelstoke on Highway 1

Highway 1 at Hwy 23 in Revelstoke, looking east. (DriveBC)
Heavy snowfall to continue for Revelstoke, more to come tomorrow