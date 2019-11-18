The province is reminding Revelstoke residents to apply for the free permit needed to collect firewood for personal use on Crown land. (Photo used under common license)

Free permit needed to collect firewood on crown land

Revelstoke residents reminded to apply for free permit

If you cut, collect or use firewood from Crown land you must have a permit from the Ministry of Forests, Lands, Natural Resource Operations and Rural Development.

A Free Use Permit for Firewood is free and allows people to collect and transport firewood from eligible Crown land for personal use.

The application forms are available online, and can be submitted in person to the forestry ministry office in Revelstoke.

Permits describe the areas where firewood collection is permitted as well as legal ways to collect the firewood and how much can be collected.

READ MORE: Revelstoke City Council considering giving themselves a raise

“It is important for applicants to confirm that the wood they wish to cut or collect is on Crown land, not on private land or on a First Nations reserve. Maps of natural resource districts are available online or at the district office to assist applicants,” said a news release from the ministry.

There is no charge for the wood that is collected under a Free Use Permit for Firewood. The process includes:

  • read and understand the conditions of the permit prior to signing it (the permit must be signed and dated by the person who is collecting the firewood);
  • carry the permit at all times while collecting or transporting firewood; and
  • produce the permit at the request of a natural resource officer, conservation officer or peace officer.

“Cutting down trees on Crown land without an appropriate permit (or selling any such firewood) is illegal and could result in the cancellation of the permit, possible forfeiture of the firewood and/or a violation ticket or other monetary penalty under the Administrative Remedies Regulation,” said the news release.

According to the ministry, illegal firewood collection can create safety hazards for back country users as well as potentially negatively affecting ecosystems, including fish and wildlife habitat.

READ MORE: Revelstoke City Council approves Temporary Use Permits

Purchasing firewood:

  • The public can do its part to stop the illegal collection of firewood by only buying firewood from legitimate producers who sell wood obtained either on private land or through authorized Crown land harvesting tenures.
  • Anyone buying firewood should ask where the firewood comes from (Crown land or private land) and ask for a record of purchase.
  • For firewood that has been harvested on private land, the buyer should ask the seller for the district lot number and timber mark number.
  • For firewood that has been harvested on Crown land, legitimate commercial firewood producers should have a Forestry Licence to Cut document signed by the Ministry of Forests, Lands, Natural Resource Operations and Rural Development.

To report illegal wood collecting call 1-877-952-7277 or submit a report online t0 gov.bc.ca/nrv

 

@RevelstokeRevue
editor@revelstoketimesreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Investigation ongoing after shots fired in North Okanagan
Next story
RCMP cut free activists chained to Kelowna bank, placed under arrest

Just Posted

Revelstoke Climbers Access Society hosting night of climbing films

The fundraiser is on Nov. 22 at the Roxy Theatre

Free permit needed to collect firewood on crown land

Revelstoke residents reminded to apply for free permit

Staying Alive backcountry awareness night coming Nov. 27

The event is part of Revelstoke’s annual Welcome Week

Revelstoke resident wants to talk food security and the Columbia River Treaty

There is a public meeting tonight on the topic at the community centre

Former Big Eddy School property subdivision approved

The lots will be listed Nov. 25

Investigation ongoing after shots fired in North Okanagan

RCMP have no updates from Nov. 1 incident

Duncan man gets suspended sentence in Teddy the dog cruelty trial

Joe also gets lifetime ban on owning animals

B.C. pushes for greater ‘transparency’ in gasoline pricing

Legislation responds to fuel price gap of up to 13 cents

B.C. woman ordered to return dog to ex-boyfriend for $2,000

After the two broke up, documents state, they agree to share custody of the dog, named Harlen

Cirque-inspired Nutcracker sleigh rides into outdoor Okanagan theatre

Caravan Farm Theatre stages unique re-imaginging of beloved Christmas classic

B.C. petition calls for seat belts in new school buses

Agassiz bus driver collects 124,000 signatures in support

Kamloops woman fatally hit by truck was a TRU employee

The investigation into the Nov. 15 pedestrian fatality near Thompson Rivers University continues

Nineteen boats carrying invasive mussels stopped at B.C. borders

Waters of Columbia-Shuswap still test mussel-free

Accused Lake Country wife-killer going to trial more than three years later

Lambertus Westervelt, 63, was charged in April 2019 for allegedly killing his wife in June 2016

Most Read