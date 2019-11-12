Revelstoke City Council considering giving themselves a raise

The proposal right now is an increase to $25,000 for councillors and $70,000 for the mayor

Tania McCabe will be including raises to city council in her draft budget for 2020-2034. (File photo)

A part of the City of Revelstoke’s budget discussions this year will be the possibility of raises of mayor and council.

Brought forward by Cody Younker, councillor, at the first 2020 budget meeting on Nov. 7, council voted in favour, with Steven Cross against, having staff include a $10,000 raise for each councillor and a $45,000 raise for mayor, to be implemented over three years.

At this point it is a proposal that will be included in the draft budget for futher consideration.

If we need to spend money on something else, then it will be cut, said Mayor Gary Sulz.

Younker based his proposal on what the City of Nelson is paying their council, with a higher amount for the mayor because, as he put it, the cost of living is higher in Revelstoke than in Nelson.

“It’s my belief that we need to pay our mayor to be a full time mayor, not to be a part time mayor,” Younker said.

According to Younker, the mayor works full time, on top of running his business. If the mayor were to be paid a living wage for his role, he would have more time to communicate with the public, attend more events, as well as not being mentally drained.

Younker also brought forward the motion in hopes that more candidates would run for council at the next municipal election in 2022.

Councillor Steven Cross, who voted against the motion, said he had four problems with the proposal.

“I find myself offended that councillor Younker doesn’t think we are giving maximum effort just because we aren’t being paid more,” Cross said.

He also pointed out that $25,000 a year is still a part time position.

“If you want to increase me to $100,000, now we’re talking,” he said.

His third concern was the proposed pay gap between mayor and council.

“I know the mayor works more, but my vision of mayor and council would be a lot more teamwork,” he said.

Lastly, Cross said he doesn’t believe he and the mayor and other councillors have earned a raise.

“I would be willing to have this discussion if we had really proved ourselves to our citizens,” he said. “We’ve done a lot of great work this year at this council and I think we are making a lot of great changes. We have more to get done before I am prepared to go to our citizens and say we have earned a raise.”

Each of the other councillors had their say on the matter.

Nicole Cherlet, said she was in favour of the proposal, as it is important to show respect for the role and hopefully raises would have more councillors returning for multiple terms.

Raises would set a standard and an expectation, Cherlet said.

Michael Brooks-Hill said he fundamentally agreed with Younker’s proposal, but didn’t think the mayor should be paid that much more than the councillors, as the mayor usually is paid double what the councillors are paid.

In 2018, city councillors were paid $12,500 each and the mayor was paid $25,300, plus expenses. This year that number will increase slightly, even in the base budget, because the federal government has removed a tax exemption for municipal officials and there will be an increase to compensate for increased taxation, said Tania McCabe.

Councillor Jackie Rhind said she liked the phased-in approach, so that the impact of the raises wouldn’t be in only one year.

“Right now the tricky thing with this position is people working full-time,” she said.

They are already stretched thin, there is a limit to what people can do, she added.

However she agreed with Cross and Brooks-Hill that an increase to $70,000 for the mayor seemed high.

Rob Elliott said that the job becomes a burden when councillors end up volunteering their time above and beyond what they are getting paid.

“I think it is a matter of respect,” Elliott said. “Ultimately nobody is doing this job for the money.”

Sulz was also in favour of Younker’s proposal.

“There is a lot of people coming forward saying ‘these are things that I want to propose to the community, how can we work together?’,” he said. “I feel like I am putting in the time.”

However, he said it comes down to where the money will make the most difference and plans on looking at what will happen if council gets a raise but something else has to be deferred to do so.

Doing things a little bit differently this year, in this budget meeting, city staff presented the proposed Corporate Administration budget as well as the proposed Finance and IT Departments’ budgets.

Council will see other department budgets at future meetings, for inclusion in the development of the 2020-2034 Long Term Financial Plan. From there, McCabe will put together a draft budget that council will get to review before final approval.

