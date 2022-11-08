Mountain biking gaining traction at Revelstoke Mountain Resort following another successful season

With new trails and the expansion of old ones, RMR’s mountain biking season continues to grow

Revelstoke Mountain Resort (RMR) had a 13 per cent increase in visitors for the mountain biking season this year.

As RMR continues to establish itself as a competitive mountain biking hub, the number of visitors they hosted went up from the previous year. The growth was promising for the resort, which seeks to become a top destination for mountain bike riders. They attribute part of their growth to the features they’ve added to the resort.

This year, RMR added over seven kilometers of Green Flow and Tech Blue runs. The additions were meant to provide more progressive options for riders who are still developing their skill. By having more progressive options, the resort was able to host more people with varying levels of experience.

Despite creating more progressive runs for riders developing their skill, that didn’t stop RMR from making more challenging terrain for the skilled riders. This year, they completed the Doomsday Black flow trail, and rebuilt sections of Fifty Six Twenty and Bagful of Boogie.

The resort credits part of their growth to their park crew, who continue to work and develop the terrain on the mountain. The crew were also integral in creating the ground on which the Dark Horse Invitational, women’s-only mountain biking event took place.

The resort said the growth was a good sign for things to come as they continue to work to become a premier mountain biking destination on the west coast.

