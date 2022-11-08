Okanagan College Revelstoke Centre looking for volunteers to help in literacy program

The program pairs volunteers with people looking to improve reading, writing, and math skills

Okanagan College Revelstoke Centre is hosting an open house this Thursday (Nov. 10) and next Thursday (Nov. 17) for their volunteer adult literacy tutoring (VALT) program.

In their press release, Okanagan College said that in British Columbia, there are folks aged 16–65 who have a hard time with reading, writing, and basic mathematics, like filling out forms and building a budget. The VALT program is set up to help those struggling with these concepts connect with tutors who can help them.

For the learners, the benefits are clear — they are helped by the tutors who work with them to develop an individual plan based on their goals.

In the release, Okanagan College said the benefit for the tutor is valuable volunteer experience practicing skills that employers look for when hiring, like the ability to teach others.

Volunteer tutors don’t need any special skills or qualifications to take part. The college said the commitment for volunteers is for three-to-six-months, with the sessions available to be taught online or in-person. Volunteers interested in becoming a tutor have to attend a mandatory training session, after which they are able to start tutoring.

The college said the sessions are often twice a week for about an hour.

For more information, Okanagan College Revelstoke Centre invite folks to head to the centre this Thursday (Nov. 10) from 7:00–9:00 p.m., or next Thursday (Nov. 17) from 11:00 a.m.–1:00 p.m.

