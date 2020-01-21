The Revelstoke United Church was the proposed location for a Temporary Winter Shelter that will no longer be happening this winter. (Jocelyn Doll/Revelstoke Review)

Proposed Temporary Winter Shelter on hold for the season

Revelstoke City Council is asking staff to look into winter homelessness solutions

The proposed Temporary Winter Shelter has been put on hold for this season.

According to a public notice from the City of Revelstoke, renovations to the United Church, which was the proposed location for the shelter, will be needed.

“Confirmed funding through BC Housing Society needs to be determined for these renovations to occur,” the public notice said.

READ MORE: Temporary Cold Weather Shelter in the works for Revelstoke

The Revelstoke Women’s Shelter Society is also no longer able to host the project, due to an increased demand in their services.

However, Revelstoke City Council has requested that staff address winter homelessness in Revelstoke. The Development Services department will be working with a consultant to help solidify a plan for this initiative and coordinate with the established BC Housing Action Plan.

READ MORE: Revelstoke City Council hears concerns about proposed cold weather shelter

The Women’s Shelter Society and the sector service groups who support this initiative, including BC Housing, have agreed to work with the city to determine the need and explore the range of shelter types in Revelstoke.

Following consultation and review, city staff will prepare a report for council which will outline community need, possible locations and a process for gathering community feedback in order to establish a program that best suits the community’s needs while aligning with available funding.

READ MORE: LETTER: Do we have to wait until someone freezes to death?

READ MORE: Revelstoke City Council approves Temporary Use Permits

 

