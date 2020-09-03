Public hearing for Hay Rd. housing project coming up, pre-registration required

First public hearing since the pandemic coming up Sept. 17

The site concept plan for the proposed development on Hay Rd. (Selkirk Planning & Design)

Registration is now open to for a public hearing coming up on Sept. 17 about the proposed residential development on Hay Rd.

This will be the city’s first public hearing since the pandemic was announced in March and it has been adjusted for COVID-19 regulations around gathering size as well as physical distancing.

Up for discussion are proposed amendments to the Official Community Plan as well as the Zoning Bylaw that are needed for the construction of the 60 unit residential project that includes single family and row housing.

To speak at the meeting, participants must pre-register by emailing publichearings@revelstoke.ca and indicate which time slot they would prefer.

No drop ins will be allowed, everyone must register prior.

The first group is scheduled at the community centre for 8 a.m and the second group at 10 a.m.

The event will be live-streamed and submissions will be accepted in writing as well as over the phone.

Council will not be making any decisions at the meeting and there will be no presentation, the purpose of the meeting is for council to listen.

You can find all of the documents about the proposed project and ammendments at revelstoke.ca/1853/Current-Rezoning-and-OCP-Application-Pac.

Prior to the meeting, participants will be sent an email to confirm attendance and request that a COVID online self assessment be completed.

The city is asking that only one person per household or organization attend the meeting. Each person will be assigned a number for speaking.

Please do not attend the meeting if you have:

travelled outside of Canada within the last 14 days

you are in close contact with someone who has tested positive for COVID-19

you have any of the following symptoms: fever, chills, new or worsening cough, shortness of breath, new muscle aches, headache and/or sore throat

When you arrive at the community centre staff will request your contact information should contact tracing be required, then they will guide you inside the building. Signage and social distancing markers will be clear.

Attendees must sanitize their hands before arrival and maintain physical distancing of at least two metres at all times.

The city recommends wearing a face mask, though it’s not mandatory.

Each speaker will be given three minutes.

Once everyone on the speaker list has presented, the mayor will ask for comments for a second time. Should you have comments that were not stated previously raise your number and you will be called to the podium a second time.

The process will repeat for a third time before the mayor closes the hearing.

Council will make their decision at the council meeting on Sept. 22. Once the public hearing is closed on Sept. 17 they will not be accept any further input on the matter from the community, as per legislative requirements.

