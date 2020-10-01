Revelstoke food bank moving to new location next week

Starting Oct. 7 food bank pick up will take place at 416 2nd St. West

Community Connections’ Food Bank will be closed Monday Oct. 5 and reopening Oct. 7 at their new location at 416 2nd St. West.

Since the lockdown in March, the food bank and food recovery program combined have been operating in the back parking lot of Community Connections’ main office at 314 2nd St. East.

In May, demand at the food bank had tripled.

READ MORE: Demand at Revelstoke food bank triples

The organization purchased the new property in August in order to offer more support to the community in a safe, more dignified and responsive manner.

Outreach teams, youth programs and food programs will operate out of the new space.

Food distribution will resume at the new location on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 11 a.m.-12 p.m.

Contact Community Connections for more information at 250-837-2920.

READ MORE: Community Connections expand into new property

@RevelstokeRevue

editor@revelstoketimesreview.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Food Bank