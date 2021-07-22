Revelstoke Golf Club hosts senior women’s championship

Sharon Zarowny of Surrey, B.C. golfing in Revelstoke at the women’s senior and super-senior provincial golf championship, July 21. (Tim van der Krogt-Revelstoke Review)

Ladies from across the B.C. have converged in Revelstoke for the senior and super-senior provincial golf championship.

The amateur event, organized by BC Golf, began on Tuesday (July 21) and will conclude on Thursday (July 22). Fiftyfive competitors over 50 will play a round of 18 holes every day with their scores combined at the end to determine the victor.

The top three ladies will also qualify for the national championships held later this year in Beaumont, Que.

The event was set to be held at Talking Rock Golf Club in June but was canceled due to provincial travel restrictions.

Tournament director Doug Hastie reached out to the ladies letting them know that they where trying to push the event back on the calendar but were looking for a club to host it. Local golfer and competitor Heather Sirianni suggested The Revelstoke Golf Club and helped to tee it up.

“We are really lucky that Revelstoke stepped up to the plate and wanted to host,” said Hastie.

According to Hastie, many competitors use the event as a get away, bringing there spouses and families for support and staying for the week.

“There’s a good economic stimulus to the community for hosting our event,” said Kris Jonasson, BC golf CEO. “This is a smaller event. When we book an amateurs somewhere there’s a lot of competitors that come. There’s a lot of food and beverage, a lot of hotel rooms, Airbnb’s that sort of thing.”

This is the first time this event has been hosted in Revelstoke and BC Golf is happy with the club and the community.

“We’d absolutely come back, the thing about Revelstoke is it’s got the amenities, lots of hotel rooms, restaurants and more,” said Hastie.

“Quality golf courses attract a lot of play and this area has some really good golf and more coming,” said Jonasson referring to the newly approved Cabot golf course.

Four ladies of Revelstoke are competing over the weekend Heather Sirianni, Masha Allen, Heather Dutchman and Carol Fifield. You can follow there progress and keep track of scores at britishcolumbiagolf.org/top-leaderboards

