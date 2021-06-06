One of the events coming up for National Indigenous People’s Day on June 21 is a Riverside Traditional Knowledge Walk to be hosted by the Aboriginal Friendship Society as well as the Interior Forestry Museum. (Contributed)

One of the events coming up for National Indigenous People’s Day on June 21 is a Riverside Traditional Knowledge Walk to be hosted by the Aboriginal Friendship Society as well as the Interior Forestry Museum. (Contributed)

Revelstoke plans to celebrate National Indigenous People’s Day

Several organisations around town will be hosting events

National Indigenous People’s Day is coming up on June 21 and there are several events planned for the Revelstoke community.

The BC Interior Forestry Museum and the Aboriginal Friendship Society have teamed up to create a Riverside Traditional Knowledge Tour along the museum’s trails.

Created by the students in SD19’s Indigenous Education program, the walk will consist of stations where participants can learn about the Indigenous culture of the area.

READ MORE: Revelstoke society to host vigil for victims of Kamloops residential school

Groups will be limited due to COVID restrictions but the event will repeat throughout the week. Tickets will be $5 and available at either the museum and the Visitor Information Centre.

On Wednesday, June 23, the weekly Brown Bag History talk, hosted by Cathy English, will happen at the Revelstoke Railway Museum. English will be joined by local author Laura Stovel for a Zoom presentation of the history of the Sinixt nation.

The Revelstoke Visual Arts Centre is hosting two workshops, a beaded jewelry workshop by Elaine Auger, Dene artist from the Northwest Territories and a birch bark biting workshop by Halfmoon Woman, Pat Bruderer, a Cree artist from Manitoba.

The beading workshop for adults is a two-day session June 17 -18. A children’s workshop is happening June 19-20. The bark biting workshop for adults is running June 19.

Sign up online at revelstokeartgallery.ca/education

This month’s exhibition at the gallery also features Indigenous artist Nahanni McKay, a Metis artist from Treaty 7 Territory currently residing in Banff. She has created a series of photographs featuring a beekeeper.

READ MORE: “They’ve been telling us for decades. We need to listen.” MLA Clovechok

Arts Revelstoke will be doing virtual screenings of two films by Indigenous film makers, Older Than the Crown by Derrick LaMere, which follows the trial of the Sinixt tribal member Rick Desautel and SGaawaay K’uuna (Edge of The Knife) by Gwaai Edenshaw, which is the first feature film to be told entirely in Haida dialects by an Indigenous cast and crew.

The films will be available to watch on the Arts Revelstoke website from June 21-27.

Older Than The Crown – Official Trailer from War Pony Pictures on Vimeo.

READ MORE: GoFundMe to probe more B.C. residential school sites raises $77,000 in two days

National Indigenous People’s Day was announced in 1996. The date was chosen in light of the fact that many Indigenous peoples and communities have traditionally celebrated their culture and heritage on or near the summer solstice–the longest day of the year.

READ MORE: Revelstoke students start memorial for Kamloops Indian Residential School victims

Indigenous

Previous story
Trudeau’s comments ‘unfair’ about Church and residential schools: Toronto archbishop
Next story
Time to account for all child deaths at Canada’s residential schools: Tk’emlúps te Secwépemc

Just Posted

One of the events coming up for National Indigenous People’s Day on June 21 is a Riverside Traditional Knowledge Walk to be hosted by the Aboriginal Friendship Society as well as the Interior Forestry Museum. (Contributed)
Revelstoke plans to celebrate National Indigenous People’s Day

Several organisations around town will be hosting events

This image released by Warner Bros. Entertainment shows Gal Gadot in a scene from Wonder Woman 1984. What is Wonder Woman’s civilian name? (Clay Enos/Warner Bros. via AP)
QUIZ: Have you ever wondered?

To rediscover a sense of wonder, try this short quiz

As of noon on June 11, 2021, Category 2 and 3 open burns, as well as fireworks, will be prohibited within the Kamloops Fire Centre. (Contributed)
Ban on open burns, fireworks, announced for Kamloops Fire Centre

Prohibition to take effect throughout Okanagan-Shuswap as of noon on Friday, June 11

(Pixabay photo)
Morning Start: Our nostrils split the workload

Your morning start for Friday, June 4, 2021

Anne Revell is a special education, behaviour and parenting consultant who is a part-time Revelstoke resident. (Contributed)
The Parent Bench: When your child is struggling to read

Parenting advice from an expert

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau visits a memorial at the Eternal flame on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Tuesday, June 1, 2021, which is in recognition of discovery of children’s remains at the site of a former residential school in Kamloops, B.C. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
Trudeau calls on Catholic Church to take responsibility for residential schools

Prime Minister said he expects the church to make school records available

FILE – A B.C. Ferries vessel passes Bowen Island while traveling on Howe Sound from Horseshoe Bay to Langdale, B.C., on Friday, April 23, 2021. A BC Ferries passenger was recovered from the waters near Bowen Island after going overboard Sunday, after another passenger witnessed them fall off the ferry mid-afternoon. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
BC Ferries passenger goes overboard, recovered near Bowen Island

The person’s condition is unknown

Two individuals were located inside a vehicle which was eventually stopped by police. One adult male and one child, believed to be under the age of 12 years old, were taken to hospital. (File photo)
Child, man injured after gunshots exchanged during police chase near Merritt: RCMP

The child was in the vehicle alleged to be fleeing from police after stolen property investigation

Montreal Canadiens goaltender Carey Price (31) makes a glove save during first period NHL Stanley Cup playoff hockey action against the Winnipeg Jets, in Montreal, Sunday, June 6, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz
Montreal Canadiens a win away from NHL semifinals after 5-1 victory over Winnipeg

Habs can sweep aside Jets with victory Monday

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

The former Kamloops Indian Residential School is seen in Kamloops, B.C., on Friday, June 4, 2021. Widespread shock at the discovery of what’s believed to be the buried remains of 215 Indigenous children has highlighted the pervasive ignorance among many Canadians of one of the most sordid, and as yet incomplete, chapters in Canada’s national story, experts and observers say. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
‘Convenient ignorance:’ Canadians’ knowledge of residential schools woefully lacking

Some see the collective shudder at the grim find in B.C. as evidence of a tipping point towards change

Back by popular demand for the summer is Spallumcheen’s Historic O’Keefe Ranch’s Yoga With Goats program. (Contributed)
Okanagan yoga going to the goats

Furry four-legged creatures take part in one-hour yoga lessons with you at Spallumcheen’s O’Keefe Ranch this summer

Spidermen doing the Penticton beer run in 2019. (Facebook)
Penticton Beer Run set for this month

8 beer stops, 5 eateries and 10 km of scenic Penticton on June 19

Lightning struck this tree near a home in Oliver Saturday, June 5, 2021. (Facebook)
Lightning catches tree on fire near Oliver home

Resident thanked the fire department for quick action, saying the boom probably heard from town

Most Read