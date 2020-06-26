Revelstoke projects see extra funding this year

The city received a $136,000 top up from 2019 MRDT and funds have been reallocated due to COVID-19

An additional $136,000 has been awarded through the Revelstoke’s Resort Municipality Initiative (RMI) grants, following a review.

The additional funds were a Municipal and Regional District Tax (MRDT) performance lift awarded based on the tax that was collected in 2019.

The $136,000 top up was allocated to projects that had applied for funding earlier in the year and had either received partial funds or been deferred. The committee will also be accepting further applications for projects.

Funds were also reallocated due to COVID-19 considerations. Of the top up, $40,000 was reallocated to Resort Development Strategy for Arts and Culture Infrastructure for possible upgrades to the Five Mile boat launch on Lake Revelstoke.

According to the staff report, the city is in discussions with BC Recreation Sites and Trails to collaborate on improvements to this site, though it will likely take another year to see significant progress to the project.

Almost $350,000 allocated for the purchase of a new shuttle bus has been reallocated to Williamson Lake upgrades, which was already receiving $50,000 in 2020 and $150,000 in 2021.

A portion of this year’s RMI funding was to go to LUNA Nocturnal Art & Wonder as well as Streetfest.

However, since both events were cancelled due to the pandemic, the use of the funds was reviewed. They will be used to cover costs incurred as well as alternative programs that accommodate the restrictions on gathering sizes as well as social distancing.

Another project that was reviewed was the ski shuttle service.

Up to $200,000 of the RMI funds have been reallocated to funding the shuttle service for the 2020/2021 season. It will be used depending on needs as the agreement with the service operator is being renegotiated later this summer.

According to the city staff report presented to council, the projected costs of operating the ski shuttle service next season have increased substantially due to the probable need for social distancing requirements as well as a projected reduction in the use of the service.

Other funds will also be needed to cover the service as it was discovered that the Revelstoke Accommodation Association can not use their MRDT funds for operational costs. The association’s portion of the funds will be reallocated to events and festivals in future years and RMI funding will be used to cover the shuttle service.

The RMI base amount for 2019, 2020 and 2021 is $692,540. The city’s Resort Development Strategy fund has almost $3 million for 2019-2021.

The MRDT is collected by accommodation businesses. It is an additional charge on a guest’s bill.

