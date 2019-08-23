An eastbound Toyota SUV crossed the centre line, approximately 11 km west of Revelstoke on the Trans-Canada Highway Aug. 22 and collided head-on with a westbound SUV from B.C.. (Submitted by RCMP)

Revelstoke RCMP respond to three accidents and a fallen hiker

Aug. 23 was a busy day for first responders

Aug. 22 was a busy day for first responders in Revelstoke, with three car accidents and a call out for Search and Rescue.

At 1:50 p.m. a westbound passenger car from B.C. stopped suddenly due to traffic congestion near the Enchanted Forest, 33 kilometres west of Revelstoke on the Trans-Canada Highway. The westbound motorcycle, also from B.C., rear-ended the car. BC Ambulance Services and RCMP attended the scene. The motorcyclist was treated for non-life threatening injuries. No charges were laid.

At 2 p.m. a call came in for a hiker who fell to the bottom of Begbie Falls. Revelstoke Fire Rescue Services, Revelstoke Search and Rescue and the RCMP responded to the call, which was at a popular scenic hiking trail, just south of Revelstoke off of Highway 23 South. The 26 year-old male from Saskatchewan had lost his footing,near the bank off the water fall and fell a considerable distance, landing on the base of the falls. The first responders utilized a backboard and carried the injured hiker up the cliff to ambulance where he was then transported to Queen Victoria Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

At 3:30 p.m. an eastbound Toyota SUV crossed the centre line, approximately 11 km west of Revelstoke on the Trans-Canada Highway and collided head-on with a westbound SUV from B.C.. The ambulance and RCMP attended the scene. The 58 year-old driver of the Toyota from B.C. was issued a Violation Ticket for Driving without Due Care.

At 5:20 p.m. the ambulance, Revelstoke Fire Rescue Services and the RCMP responded to yet another two vehicle crash. A westbound SUV from B.C. was struck by a southbound SUV from Oregon at the intersection of Douglas Street and Wright Street in Revelstoke. Occupants of the vehicles were treated for non-life threatening injuries. The 35 year-old driver from Oregon was issued a Violation Ticket for Failing to Yield after Stop.

The Revelstoke RCMP would like to remind motorists to be cognizant, especially this time of year as highways and roadways are busier than normal and traffic congestion is to be expected.

 

Most Read