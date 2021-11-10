Revelstoke RCMP seeking public assistance in locating stolen bike

The Revelstoke RCMP are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a stolen bike.

On Oct. 22, a bike was stolen from the area of 10 St. E, sometime overnight.

According to the Revelstoke RCMP, the bike is described as a ten-speed, black Trek bike, with a white ‘Devinci’ sticker on the frame.

Anyone with information on the stilen bike or any other criminal activity should contact the Revelstoke RCMP at 250-837-5255 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

CrimeRevelstoke