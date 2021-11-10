Photo of the stolen Trek bike. (Revelstoke RCMP)

Photo of the stolen Trek bike. (Revelstoke RCMP)

Revelstoke RCMP seeking public assistance in locating stolen bike

Bike was stolen overnight on Oct. 22

The Revelstoke RCMP are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a stolen bike.

On Oct. 22, a bike was stolen from the area of 10 St. E, sometime overnight.

According to the Revelstoke RCMP, the bike is described as a ten-speed, black Trek bike, with a white ‘Devinci’ sticker on the frame.

Anyone with information on the stilen bike or any other criminal activity should contact the Revelstoke RCMP at 250-837-5255 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

