Revelstoke Secondary showcases talented young artists

The arts department held a public exhibit featuring student art on June 8

Henri Rocha alongside one of the pieces of art. Rocha was instrumental in the set-up of the event on June 8. (Josh Piercey/Revelstoke Review)

Revelstoke Secondary School shone the spotlight on some of their talented young artists at The Artists’ Canvas, an exhibit featuring student-made art at the school on June 8.

A group of young artists enjoying the evening on June 8. (Josh Piercey/Revelstoke Review)

This year’s exhibit featured more than 100 pieces of art from talented students in Grades 9 to 12 in a variety of mediums, including paintings, drawings, pottery, and photography.

A piece of art by Henri Rocha. (Josh Piercey/Revelstoke Review)

Prior to 2020, RSS held an annual art exhibit.

This piece of mosaic art exemplifies the variety of mediums the young artists at Revelstoke Secondary work in. (Josh Piercey/Revelstoke Review)

The pieces range in theme and showcase the students abilities to interpret projects in different ways.

A piece of pottery made by students. (Josh Piercey/Revelstoke Review)

“These kids are incredibly talented and I’m just thrilled to be able to facilitate that,” said Theresa Browning of the Revelstoke Secondary School Arts Department.

A piece of art made by a student featuring flowers gathered on canvas. (Josh Piercey/Revelstoke Review)

A pair of paintings by Henri Rocha. (Josh Piercey/Revelstoke Review)

The public attended the exhibit on June 8. (Josh Piercey/Revelstoke Review)

