Revelstoke Secondary showcases talented young artists

Revelstoke Secondary School shone the spotlight on some of their talented young artists at The Artists’ Canvas, an exhibit featuring student-made art at the school on June 8.
This year’s exhibit featured more than 100 pieces of art from talented students in Grades 9 to 12 in a variety of mediums, including paintings, drawings, pottery, and photography.
Prior to 2020, RSS held an annual art exhibit.
The pieces range in theme and showcase the students abilities to interpret projects in different ways.
“These kids are incredibly talented and I’m just thrilled to be able to facilitate that,” said Theresa Browning of the Revelstoke Secondary School Arts Department.
