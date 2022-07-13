Donna Lecompte and the staff at Tim Hortons on Camp Day. (Josh Piercey/Revelstoke Review)

Revelstoke Tim Hortons celebrates Camp Day

Bright shirts and brighter smiles in the drive-thru windows on July 13

If you visited the Tim Hortons drive-thru on your way to work today, you might have got an extra dose of charity in your double-double.

Volunteers from various institutions around the community came together alongside the dedicated owners and staff at the Revelstoke Tim Hortons today (July 13) to celebrate Camp Day.

Proceeds from every hot coffee and iced coffee sold at Tim Hortons across Canada are donated to Tim Hortons Foundation Camps.

Customers can also purchase bracelets or a pair of red and white camp-themed socks, with proceeds donated directly to support Tim’s Camps.

