Revelstoke to fork out $60K to bolster safety on Fourth Street

Stefanie Kellock-Tickner submitted a petition to City Hall calling for safety measures on Fourth St. E in May 2021. (Liam Harrap - Revelstoke Review)

Council has approved $60,000 in temporary safety measures for Fourth Street, almost three months after a petition was sent calling for action.

The intersections at Downie, Edward and Moss streets will see temporary curb extensions installed as well as, signage and street markings, costing approximately $30,000 per intersection.

According to a report presented to city council on Aug. 24, Fourth Street sees an average of 10,000 vehicles per day and collisions have increased from just two in 2016 to eight in 2020.

“This is a great example of people bringing forward an issue and something getting done in a timely fashion,” said Coun. Michael Brooks-Hill.

However, Stefanie Kellock-Tickner, who collected 263 online signatures in March and 162 signatures on paper in May, is skeptical.

“I’m intrigued by their solutions because they appear to be the same ones that failed a few years ago,” she said.

Though she is grateful her petition was acknowledged and that action is being taken, she said she’s frustrated with the system.

“I think it’s great that they’ve drawn attention to it, I think it is unfortunate that we have such a reactionary governing system right now. I think it’s such a cop-out to say that this is a surprising problem given that every time a new development is proposed up in Arrow Heights, and approved, the number one concern from residents has been accessibility and the current infrastructure to support that as far as transport.”

After a trial period, staff will review the project and return to council with a report.

More permanent forms of traffic calming could be brought forward with the Transportation Master Plan, which is currently being created.

The project will be funded partly from the city’s 2021 capital budget and partly from the Transportation Infrastructure Reserve.

