Dawn Low is the first female CAO for the City of Revelstoke.

Revelstoke’s CAO Dawn Low quits

She has worked 21 years for the city

Chief Administrative Officer of Revelstoke Dawn Low has resigned.

“We are saddened by the news. Ms. Low as done an admirable job especially with managing the impact of COVID-19 on the organization,” said Mayor Gary Sulz in a press release.

“We wish her well in her new endeavors.”

According to a news release, Low has left to pursue other opportunities. The Review has reached out for more information.

Low became CAO in 2019, taking over from Allan Chabot. She was the first woman in Revelstoke to take on the position.

Low has worked 21 years for the City of Revelstoke from the finance department to corporate administration.

“It has been a rewarding experience working with mayor and council, and an honour to work with the incredible team of staff that have such dedication to the organization and always keep things moving forward,” said Low.

In the meantime, council has appointed Ron Mattiussi as the interim CAO. Low will remain in office until the end of May.

Mattiussi was formerly the CAO for Kelowna from 2006 to 2018.

Information on the recruitment for a new CAO will be posted on the city’s website and social media sites in the coming weeks.

