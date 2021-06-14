Revelstoke’s Dawn Low hired as CAO for Armstrong

Dawn Low was the CAO in Revelstoke until end of May

Dawn Low worked for the City of Revelstoke for 22 years. She became CAO for our community in 2019 and held the position until May, 2021.

Dawn Low, the former chief administrative officer (CAO) of Revelstoke was recently hired for the same top job in Armstrong.

“I am excited to work with the dedicated team of staff and a council so committed to this beautiful community,” Low said in a City of Armstrong appointment announcement.

Appointed in 2019 as CAO of Revelstoke, she was the first woman to hold the position since the city’s establishment in 1899. She worked for the City of Revelstoke for approximately 22 years.

Low left her position in Revelstoke at the end of May. She is the second CAO to leave our community since the present council was elected in 2018. Alan Chabot resigned as CAO of Revelstoke in 2019, which cost taxpayers more than $160,000 in severance.

READ MORE: Revelstoke’s CAO Dawn Low quits

READ MORE: Former CAO and director of engineering resignation cost Revelstoke over $300,000

Low said she is thrilled to learn about Armstrong’s history, get to know the residents and experience all the beauty of the North Okanagan.

Low is set to be appointed at the regular meeting of council on June 14, relieving chief financial officer Janene Felker of her interim CAO duties. She is taking the reigns from recently retired Kevin Bertles.

READ MORE: 120 years later, first female CAO appointed in Revelstoke