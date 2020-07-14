Revelstoke City Council approved a new vision statement for the city’s Official Community Plan. (Jocelyn Doll/Revelstoke Review)

City Council approves new vision statement for Official Community Plan

The update of the plan continues

Revelstoke City Council has approved a new vision for the Official Community Plan.

After a $30,000, several-months long process involving community surveys and a focus group, the vision that will guide the development of OCP revisions has been finalized.

The new vision reads:

“Revelstoke will pursue a sustainable mountain community by balancing environmental, social economic and cultural values within a local, regional and global context. Our rich heritage and stunning natural environment inspire us to be forward thinking, inclusive, resilient and welcoming. We will create a supportive, vibrant community for those that live, work and visit here today and in the future.”

Last fall: City of Revelstoke collecting feedback on OCP vision statement

The community priorities are:

  • A range of housing options and affordability
  • Environmental protection and stewardship
  • Climate change action
  • Personal and community economic growth and stability
  • A responsive and caring social support system
  • Opportunities for lifelong learning
  • Fostering of diverse cultural and spiritual values
  • A range of recreation and activities for residents and visitors


Though COVID-19 put a damper on community engagement, city staff gathered a focus group, which included the Advisory Planning Commission, the Environmental Advisory Committee, the Economic Development Commission, the Social Development Committee, Tourism Initiatives, the Collective Impact leadership team, the Chamber of Commerce and the Youth Committee.

The new vision statement builds on the previous one, which was made in 2009, with the addition of some key words and ideas that allow for flexibility as concepts change and incorporate values, such as Revelstoke’s uniqueness and vibe, that were identified through community feedback.

Councillor Rob Elliott voted against supporting the new vision statement, saying he would like to see it more condensed.

The Official Community Plan is the directive for city staff when creating policies, bylaws and approving developments among other things. It’s a 20 year planning document used to address the big picture and future vision of the community. The vision statement and priorities guide the creation of the OCP.

READ MORE: Revelstoke Save-On-Foods campaign raised almost $2,000 for food bank

The 2009 vision statement read:

“Revelstoke will be a leader in achieving a sustainable community by balancing environmental, social and economic values within a local, regional and global context. Building on its rich heritage and natural beauty this historic mountain community will pursue quality and excellence. Revelstoke is seen as vibrant, healthy, clean, hospitable, resilient and forward thinking. It will be committed to exercising its rights with respect to decisions affecting the North Columbia Mountain region.”

Community priorities included:

  • Opportunities for youth
  • economic growth
  • stability
  • environmental citizenship
  • personal safety and security
  • a responsible and caring social support system
  • a first-class education system and local access

 

@RevelstokeRevue
editor@revelstoketimesreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Official Community Plan

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
‘Resistance’ from Interior Health puts races in Penticton on hold

Just Posted

City Council approves new vision statement for Official Community Plan

The update of the plan continues

Revelstoke SAR crews help find woman’s body around Kaslo River

The woman was on a motorcycle when it plunged into the river on June 21

RCMP identify dangerous driver from near head-on collision by Golden

Police say the extremely dangerous and illegal maneuver put multiple lives at risk

Hitchhiker with metal pipe prompts RCMP to close of Highway 1 near Salmon Arm

Police respond to report of man who pointed what was believed to be a rifle at passing driver

Local Food Initiative wants public feedback for possible Garden Tour

Survey suggests some people are concerned about the RCMP, after last year’s tour

Recent surge in COVID-19 cases not unexpected amid Phase Three of reopening: B.C.’s top doc

Keep circles small, wear masks and be aware of symptoms, Dr. Bonnie Henry says

‘Resistance’ from Interior Health puts races in Penticton on hold

It’s unknown if races planned for this weekend at the Penticton Speedway will take place

Fundraiser kick-started for Vernon woman battling tongue cancer

Woman’s four-year-old twins are the driving force behind her fight

B.C. NDP changing WorkSafeBC regulations to respond to COVID-19

Employers say reclassifying coronavirus could be ‘ruinous’

Oliver Town Hall reopens to public as COVID-19 test comes back negative

Town Hall was closed briefly as a staff member showed multiple COVID-19 symptoms

Lake Country beachgoers reminded to maintain distance amid COVID-19

Signage, park rangers, park patrol students in place to monitor busy beaches in Central Okanagan

RCMP to investigate hate-motivated vandalism in Summerland

Swastikas and other graffiti spray painted on house and at bandshell

Statistical flaws led to B.C. wolf cull which didn’t save endangered caribou as estimated

Study finds statistical flaws in an influential 2019 report supporting a wolf cull

Baby raccoon rescued from 10-foot deep drainage pipe on Vancouver Island

‘Its cries were loud, pitiful and heartbreaking,’ Saanich animal control officer says

Most Read