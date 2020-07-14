City Council approves new vision statement for Official Community Plan

Revelstoke City Council has approved a new vision for the Official Community Plan.

After a $30,000, several-months long process involving community surveys and a focus group, the vision that will guide the development of OCP revisions has been finalized.

The new vision reads:

“Revelstoke will pursue a sustainable mountain community by balancing environmental, social economic and cultural values within a local, regional and global context. Our rich heritage and stunning natural environment inspire us to be forward thinking, inclusive, resilient and welcoming. We will create a supportive, vibrant community for those that live, work and visit here today and in the future.”

Last fall: City of Revelstoke collecting feedback on OCP vision statement

The community priorities are:

A range of housing options and affordability

Environmental protection and stewardship

Climate change action

Personal and community economic growth and stability

A responsive and caring social support system

Opportunities for lifelong learning

Fostering of diverse cultural and spiritual values

A range of recreation and activities for residents and visitors



What do you think of the new vision statement?

Though COVID-19 put a damper on community engagement, city staff gathered a focus group, which included the Advisory Planning Commission, the Environmental Advisory Committee, the Economic Development Commission, the Social Development Committee, Tourism Initiatives, the Collective Impact leadership team, the Chamber of Commerce and the Youth Committee.

The new vision statement builds on the previous one, which was made in 2009, with the addition of some key words and ideas that allow for flexibility as concepts change and incorporate values, such as Revelstoke’s uniqueness and vibe, that were identified through community feedback.

Councillor Rob Elliott voted against supporting the new vision statement, saying he would like to see it more condensed.

The Official Community Plan is the directive for city staff when creating policies, bylaws and approving developments among other things. It’s a 20 year planning document used to address the big picture and future vision of the community. The vision statement and priorities guide the creation of the OCP.

READ MORE: Revelstoke Save-On-Foods campaign raised almost $2,000 for food bank

The 2009 vision statement read:

“Revelstoke will be a leader in achieving a sustainable community by balancing environmental, social and economic values within a local, regional and global context. Building on its rich heritage and natural beauty this historic mountain community will pursue quality and excellence. Revelstoke is seen as vibrant, healthy, clean, hospitable, resilient and forward thinking. It will be committed to exercising its rights with respect to decisions affecting the North Columbia Mountain region.”

Community priorities included:

Opportunities for youth

economic growth

stability

environmental citizenship

personal safety and security

a responsible and caring social support system

a first-class education system and local access

@RevelstokeRevue

editor@revelstoketimesreview.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Official Community Plan