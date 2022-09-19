Grizzlies close out pre-season, look forward to home opener

The Revelstoke Grizzlies closed out their pre-season last weekend (Sept. 16-17) with a pair of games against the Kimberly Dynamiters.
On Friday (Sept. 16), the Dynamiters came out with a 3-1 win over the Grizzlies at the Kimberly Civic Centre thanks to a pair of goals from rookie forward Tyler Lindal.
Then on Saturday (Sept. 17), the Grizzlies got their revenge, putting on a dominant display at the Revelstoke Forum en route to a 4-1 win against Kimberly. Grizzlies goaltender Jozef Kuchaslo stopped 27 shots as he prepares for his role as the number one keeper this year for Revelstoke.
The Grizzlies begin the regular season on Friday (Sept. 23) against the 100 Mile House Wranglers. The night will feature a banner raising ceremony to celebrate their 2021/22 KIJHL Championship winning season.
