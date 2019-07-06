Grizzlies hosting championship ring presentation

The Revelstoke Grizzlies are hosting a ring presentation for last years champions to kick off the new season.
On Aug. 11 the team who won the KIJHL Championship and the Cyclone Taylor Cup will be presented their championship rings at the Revelstoke Golf Club and everyone is invited.
There will be a lunch, the presentation and a round of golf for those who are interested.
Lunch will be $20 and the round of golf will be $40.
To register for the event please contact Chance at the Revelstoke Golf Club at chance@golfrevelstoke.com or at 250-837-4276.
