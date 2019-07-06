Ryan Bedard scored three of five goals for the Grizzlies in the Cyclone Taylor Cup final, securing the provincial championship for the Grizzlies in Campbell River on April 14, 2019. (Mike Davies/Black Press)

Grizzlies hosting championship ring presentation

Last year’s team will receive their rings to kick off the new season

The Revelstoke Grizzlies are hosting a ring presentation for last years champions to kick off the new season.

On Aug. 11 the team who won the KIJHL Championship and the Cyclone Taylor Cup will be presented their championship rings at the Revelstoke Golf Club and everyone is invited.

READ MORE: Grizzlies provincial champs

READ MORE: Five Grizzlies moving on to play Junior A hockey next season

There will be a lunch, the presentation and a round of golf for those who are interested.

Lunch will be $20 and the round of golf will be $40.

To register for the event please contact Chance at the Revelstoke Golf Club at chance@golfrevelstoke.com or at 250-837-4276.

READ MORE: What’s next for players leaving the Grizzlies

 

Most Read