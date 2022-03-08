Jameson Rende celebrating the opening goal of the game against the Grizzlies on Monday (Mar. 7) night. (Allen Douglas/Kamloops This Week)

Jameson Rende celebrating the opening goal of the game against the Grizzlies on Monday (Mar. 7) night. (Allen Douglas/Kamloops This Week)

Grizzlies lose defensive battle in game three of their series against Kamloops

Revelstoke will play the Storm again tonight (Mar. 8) in game four

The Revelstoke Grizzlies played a tightly-contested match in game three of their second-round series at McArthur Park Arena in Kamloops on Monday (Mar. 7) night, but a stalwart performance from the home team tightened the gap between the two rivals.

The Kamloops Storm came out with a 2-1 victory over the Grizzlies to take game three and pull one back, with the Grizzlies now leading the series 2-1.

Cole Senum and Grizzlies defender Brandon Gallo in action on Monday (Mar. 7) night. (Allen Douglas/Kamloops This Week)

Cole Senum and Grizzlies defender Brandon Gallo in action on Monday (Mar. 7) night. (Allen Douglas/Kamloops This Week)

Grizzlies forward Brandon Kasdorf notched his second goal of the playoffs in the third period, but goals from the Storm’s Jameson Rende and Harrison Ewert were enough to win the defensive battle.

Both teams lacked offensive support from special teams, as both failed to score on any of their combined seven power-play attempts.

Hudson Cameron being chased down by Cole Berg on Monday (Mar. 7) night. (Allen Douglas/Kamloops This Week)

Hudson Cameron being chased down by Cole Berg on Monday (Mar. 7) night. (Allen Douglas/Kamloops This Week)

Grizzlies’ netminder Brandon Weare stopped 24 shots in the loss.

The Grizzlies will hope to regroup tonight (Mar. 8) as they head back to McArthur Park Arena for game four of the series.

READ MORE: Grizzlies mount third period comeback to win game one over Kamloops

READ MORE: Grizzlies open up round two against Kamloops tonight

@josh_piercey
josh.piercey@revelstokereview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

hockeyKamloopsRevelstoke Grizzlies

Previous story
B.C. teen wins world’s toughest, coldest foot race
Next story
North Okanagan curler, Canada in mid-week Paralympic funk

Just Posted

The Kalabanté Productions team of performers with the crowd at the Revelstoke Performing Arts Centre. (Photo by Christine Love Hewitt)
African circus sells out Revelstoke Performing Arts Centre

B.C. provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry speaks during a COVID-19 update news conference, in Vancouver, on Tuesday, February 1, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Six Okanagan chambers call for end to COVID-19 mandates in B.C.

<em></em>A man opens his arms as he stands near a house destroyed in the Russian artillery shelling, in the village of Horenka close to Kyiv, Ukraine, Sunday, March 6, 2022. On Day 11 of Russia’s war on Ukraine, Russian troops shelled encircled cities, and it appeared that a second attempt to evacuate civilians from the besieged port city of Mariupol had failed due to continued violence. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky)
Okanagan College hosts ‘A Conversation About Ukraine’

First West Credit Union and its local divisions, including the Okanagan-based Valley First, have donated $25,000 to support Ukraine relief efforts (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky).
Okanagan Valley First credit union donates $25k to Ukraine relief efforts