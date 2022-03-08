Grizzlies lose defensive battle in game three of their series against Kamloops

Revelstoke will play the Storm again tonight (Mar. 8) in game four

Jameson Rende celebrating the opening goal of the game against the Grizzlies on Monday (Mar. 7) night. (Allen Douglas/Kamloops This Week)

The Revelstoke Grizzlies played a tightly-contested match in game three of their second-round series at McArthur Park Arena in Kamloops on Monday (Mar. 7) night, but a stalwart performance from the home team tightened the gap between the two rivals.

The Kamloops Storm came out with a 2-1 victory over the Grizzlies to take game three and pull one back, with the Grizzlies now leading the series 2-1.

Cole Senum and Grizzlies defender Brandon Gallo in action on Monday (Mar. 7) night. (Allen Douglas/Kamloops This Week)

Grizzlies forward Brandon Kasdorf notched his second goal of the playoffs in the third period, but goals from the Storm’s Jameson Rende and Harrison Ewert were enough to win the defensive battle.

Both teams lacked offensive support from special teams, as both failed to score on any of their combined seven power-play attempts.

Hudson Cameron being chased down by Cole Berg on Monday (Mar. 7) night. (Allen Douglas/Kamloops This Week)

Grizzlies’ netminder Brandon Weare stopped 24 shots in the loss.

The Grizzlies will hope to regroup tonight (Mar. 8) as they head back to McArthur Park Arena for game four of the series.

