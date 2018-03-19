Charley Hill, pictured here at a demonstration event in Revelstoke, won gold in trampoline during a BC Cup in Kamloops last weekend. (Marissa Tiel/ Revelstoke Review)

Local trampoline athlete qualifies for nationals

Will Harasym will join Isabella Mendoca at nationals in Lethbridge this summer

A second Revelstoke trampolinist has qualified for nationals.

Revelstoke Acrobats’ Will Harasym qualified at the 2018 KGTC Invitational Trampoline Gymnastics BC Provincial Cup in Kamloops last weekend. He took home bronze in trampoline and double mini.

Harasym will join Isabella Mendoca at nationals in Lethbridge, Alta. this July.

Harasym wasn’t the only acrobat to do well. All 12 local athletes who competed finished in the top 10.

Head Coach Jill Drake said the team had a “super exciting competition.”

“Beyond our medal count we also had an outstanding number of personal bests and first attempts, which as a coach, were my proudest moments over the weekend,” she said. “Special mention to Ava Lund and Ruby Ryga for outstanding personal performances.”

The team’s top performances were: Charley Hill, gold in trampoline; Madeleine Hobgood, silver in trampoline; Sam Larson, gold in trampoline and double mini; Kaya Sproule, silver in double mini; Kayln Gale, bronze in trampoline; Will Harasym, bronze in trampoline and double mini.

In three weeks, the athletes will be back on the competition floor, as 17 locals head to provincials in Coquitlam.

 

