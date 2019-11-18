Alex Honnold climbing The Nose on El Capitan in Yosemite National Park, CA going for the new speed climbing record. (Submitted)

Revelstoke Climbers Access Society hosting night of climbing films

The fundraiser is on Nov. 22 at the Roxy Theatre

Submitted by Tyler Jay

When it comes to rock climbing, the sport is often dictated by the weather… especially in a town that doesn’t have an indoor climbing gym.

This year, both Rumble in the Jungle (bouldering festival) and The Sendtember Stoketacular were cancelled due to the rain.

But fear not! Reel Rock 14 delivers all the heart-pounding, sweaty-palm, exhilarating feel of climbing, in the warm embrace of a comfortable theatre chair – and the bonus is that the rain isn’t going to ruin parade!

Reel Rock is back on Friday, Nov. 22 for another season of carefully curated and inspiring films that cover all aspects of climbing.

FROM 2018: Climbers hang upside down at Rumble in the Jungle Bouldering Festival near Revelstoke

From high-ball bouldering to sketchy speed ascents of some of the world most classic big walls.

This year Reel Rock will again be supporting the Revelstoke Climbers Access Society.An organization that strives to maintain and increase the public access to the beautiful climbing areas surrounding Revelstoke.

This past seasons projects included adding washroom facilities to a couple of the cragging areas, building a parking lot near the Big Eddie Boulders and site-clean ups, as well as trail maintenance and hardware replacement.

Reel Rock Revelstoke aims to promote this growing sport by showcasing athletes pushing the limits, innovating approaches, and breaking barriers physically and culturally. The night features a ton of great prizes from many of our local sponsors, hilarious crowd-immersed competitions, and of course delicious beverages from our very own Begbie Brewery.

Tickets are available for purchase at Valhalla Pure for $20.

