Revelstoke Racquet Den Squash Club hosting Women’s Squash Week

There will be a free clinic for newcomers Sept. 14

Living in Revelstoke there is no shortage of indoor and outdoor activities to keep residents active. But winters can be long if a person is not into winter sports.

The Revelstoke Racquet Den Squash Club is offering an opportunity for the community to fill the gap of winter sport and adventure and enhance their cross fit lifestyle. The sport of squash is perfect for this.

“It’s a sport that can be played in the winter and year round to keep up cardio and mental focus” said local resident Amanda Wright.

For an estimated 7,500 British Columbians, the sport of squash is a passion, a fitness routine and a social hub. Next week Squash BC is presenting its annual Women’s Squash Week to give people across the province an opportunity to be part of this unique sport community.

READ MORE: Revelstoke track and field athletes bring home medals from national competition

The Revelstoke Squash Club will be joining 25 other B.C. clubs and facilities in hosting a Women’s Squash Week event for newcomers and players of-all-levels. Helping to drive squash in Revelstoke is Wright.

Wright picked up a racquet with her husband when they were introduced to the game by friends. Twelve years later she (and her husband) are still playing because of the superb fitness benefits and the legendary social aspect of the sport. But the time efficiency of the sport that provides the best work cardio work out in the shortest amount of time also is a contributing factor to staying in the game.

“I have two young boys and life can be hectic so the sport enables me to keep to a fitness routine at the court three times a week,” said Wright.

READ MORE: New toilet installed at Echo Bay climbing area by Revelstoke Climbers Access Society

This year Wright is an ambassador for Revelstoke club’s Women’s Squash Week. This role has her activating her passion for the game by encouraging all girls and women in the community to step out onto the court for free Sept. 14, 1 – 4 p.m. at the club.

Wright says “there will be a play squash clinic for newcomers to bring a friend and try the sport out, and for those who get the squash bug the club will be offering a Free Ladies night every Tuesday in September.”

The Revelstoke Racquet Den Squash Club culture is about fun and fitness and the goal of its members is to show people a sport that members are absolutely in love with.

READ MORE: Junior B hockey starts again later this month, how are the Doug Birk teams looking?

To learn more about how to take advantage of Women’s Squash Week at the Revelstoke Racquet Den Squash Club contact kdorrius@telus.net or visit squashbc.com/w/play-squash/women-in-squash.

 

