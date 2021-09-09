Revelstoke’s head golf pro wins regional golf award

Dean Jackson was recognized as golf professional of the year in the Interior

Dean Jackson at Revelstoke Golf Club recently won the Dick Munn Golf Professional of the Year Award of the Interior region. (File photo-Revelstoke Review)

Revelstoke Golf Club’s Dean Jackson and Chance Beardsworth were recognized with regional awards from the Professional Golfers’ Association of BC this year.

Jackson was recognized as the Dick Munn Golf Professional of the Year for the Interior region and Bearsworth the Junior Golf Leader of the Year for the Interior.

According to the association, the regional winners were chosen by a committee after an open nomination period. They are now provincial finalists for the PGA of BC Awards, the winners of which will be announced next month.

Members will have the opportunity to vote for the preferred candidate in each category to assist the committee in their selection of the provincial recipients.

Jackson was also a regional winner for the Dick Munn award in 2020.

