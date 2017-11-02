Accident on Highway 1 closes one lane of traffic

The Trans-Canada Highway east of Revelstoke is reduced to a single lane following a vehicle incident just before 11 a.m. Thursday.
Drive BC is reporting compact snow with slushy sections from Revelstoke to Craigellachie on Highway 1 as well as on Highway 23 from Revelstoke to Shelter Bay.
Revelstoke is forecast for snow today with a high of 0 C around noon. The snow will continue into Friday morning.
Coming up today: More coverage from city council and RSS leads the way for gender parity in cross-country running.