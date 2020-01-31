Highway 1 is closed for avalanche control. (File)

Closing to the east, closing to west: Soon to be Revelstuck

Snowfall warning still in effect for Revelstoke area

Highway 1 is closing east of Revelstoke over Rogers Pass for roughly 12 hours tonight.

DriveBC estimates that the road will be closed from 11:45 tonight until noon tomorrow for avalanche control. Closures are also planned east of Golden, starting at 10 p.m. tonight.

Highway 1 west of Revelstoke will also be closing this evening from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. for avalanche control.

Parks Canada is reporting high avalanche risk for Glacier National Park in the backcountry with the risk raising to extreme by tomorrow.

There is a snowfall warning on Highway 1, stretching from Eagle Pass through Revelstoke to Rogers Pass. Up to 25 cm is expected by Saturday.

Temperatures are expected to rise and the snow may turn to rain.

Please check DriveBC for updates.

