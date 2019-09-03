Kids back to school today, highway construction continues east of Revelstoke

Roads and weather for today

High of 27 expected today in Revelstoke. (Jocelyn Doll/Revelstoke Review)

The kids are back to school today, which means schools zones are back in affect.

Forecast from Environment Canada:

Today: Sunny. High 27. Humidex 29. UV index 7 or high.

Tonight: Mainly cloudy. 60 percent chance of showers this evening and after midnight with risk of a thunderstorm. Low 14.

Road conditions from DriveBC:

Highway 1 east to Golden: Construction work between Illecillewaet Brake Check and Jumping Creek Rd. Expect minor delays.

Geotechnical investigation between Rogers Pass Summit Rd and Beaver Valley Rd. Speed reductions to 50 km/hour, flag persons, barriers and lane changes.

Electrical maintenance between Rogers Pass Summit Rd and Beaver Valley Rd. 8 p.m.-7 a.m. Single lane alternating traffic. Expect tunnel lights to be off and speed to be reduced to 30 km/hour.

Road maintenance work between 3 km west of east Glacier National Park Boundary and 8 km west of east Glacier National Park Boundary. Expect speed reductions, flag persons, lane changes and width reductions.

Highway 1 west to Sicamous: No planned construction.

Highway 23 north: Utility work planned between Maley Rd. and Revelstoke Dam Access Rd. in Revelstoke. Single lane alternating traffic, expect minor delays.

Rock scaling between Revelstoke Dam Access Rd. and Wallis Rd. Expect 20 minute delays.

Highway 23 south to Shelter Bay: No planned construction.

Active Wildfires in the Southeast Fire Centre:

Encampment Creek, near Kinbasket Lake, 0.03 Ha, being held, suspected to be caused by lightning.

Birch Creek, north of Revelstoke near the Mica Dam, 0.01 Ha, being held, suspected to be caused by lightning.

Skookumchuk Creek, north of Kimberley, 0.47 Ha, under control, suspected to be human caused.

Wyndell, north of Creston, 0.4 Ha, suspected to be human caused.

