Winter driving conditions around Revelstoke

The roads are slick today.
DriveBC is reporting slippery sections on Hwy. 1 between Craigellachie and the western boundary of Glacier National Park.
Hwy. 23 has compact snow with slippery sections from Shelter Bay and Revelstoke.
Environment Canada is forecasting a high of 0 C in Revelstoke today. Snow is expected to start early this evening bring between 2 and 4cm.
For current weather conditions, go to weather.gc.ca.
For current road conditions, go to drivebc.ca.
