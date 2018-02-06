Winter driving conditions around Revelstoke

DriveBC is reporting slippery sections on the Trans-Canada Highway Tuesday morning. (DriveBC Cams)

DriveBC is reporting slippery sections between Glacier National Park and Craigellachie

The roads are slick today.

DriveBC is reporting slippery sections on Hwy. 1 between Craigellachie and the western boundary of Glacier National Park.

Hwy. 23 has compact snow with slippery sections from Shelter Bay and Revelstoke.

Environment Canada is forecasting a high of 0 C in Revelstoke today. Snow is expected to start early this evening bring between 2 and 4cm.

For current weather conditions, go to weather.gc.ca.

For current road conditions, go to drivebc.ca.

