A year in business

A look back at the business highlights in Revelstoke in 2019

Roughly 90 per cent of Revelstoke Community Forest Corporation is in caribou habitat. This is the company’s log sorting yard just north of Revelstoke. (Liam Harrap/Revelstoke Review)

It’s been a year of ups and downs, people arriving/leaving and new businesses establishing.

Here are some highlights from a year of business in Revelstoke for 2019:

February

Jenn and Josh McLafferty, Owners of Monashee Spirits, which distills a variety of vodka, gin, brandy, whiskey and liqueurs. They cleaned up at a national competition last winter. See more on Page 4. (Liam Harrap/Revelstoke Review)

• An economist says Revelstokians can expect to pay three cents more per litre with the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion. Most gasoline in Revelstoke arrives from Kamloops on the pipeline. Currently, gas is $132.9 per litre at most gas stations in Revelstoke.

• It’s official. Revelstoke makes some of the best booze in Canada. Monashee Spirits won Canadian Artisan Spirit of the Year Award at the national Canadian Artisan Spirit Competition.

March

• The bus that replaced Greyhound through Revelstoke has trouble with ridership and instead of offering daily buses, offers three per week between Calgary and Vancouver. According to their agreement, they were suppose to offer daily services since last October. However, by April the bus manages a daily service.

Alcock and Duclos have operated Base Camp Guest House in Revelstoke for almost a decade. An Albertan company wants them to change their business’s name. (Liam Harrap/Revelstoke Review)

• Up to 90 per cent of the Revelstoke Community Forest Corporation’s tree farm licence is within caribou habitat. It’s unknown how future plans to protect the endangered species could impact the company.

• Local owners received a letter that said they could no longer use the name “Base Camp” for their business as it was trademarked by an Albertan company. Revelstoke residents Christiane Duclos and Lorne Alcock have owned Base Camp Guest House for almost a decade. The trademark issue has yet to be solved.

• According to newly collected TELUS data, there are more than 13,000 people living in Revelstoke, which is double the statistics reported in the 2016 federal census.

April

• Canadian Mountain Holidays (CMH) presented to city council an overview of their business and its connection to the city. However, when it comes to caribou, the company’s future becomes murky. It’s unknown what might happen with possible land closures to protect the endangered animal.

• The local office reduces to part time hours.

• Howard’s Taxi starts driving. It’s one of two taxi services offered in Revelstoke.

May

Ken Kushner and Verna Myers. This photo was taken while Kushner lived in Moberly Manor. Soon after Kushner suffered a series of falls and is currently in the acute care wing of the Revelstoke hospital. Kushner has lived in the trailer park since 1994. He passed away not long after losing his trailer. (Liam Harrap/Revelstoke Review)

• Crescent Heights Mobile Home Park closes in Revelstoke, forcing its residents to leave. There is little protection for mobile homes in Revelstoke, an issue city council has yet to address.

June

• Revelstoke city council approved a development permit for a second hotel at Revelstoke Mountain Resort.

July

• The federal government announces $25 million in funding for the organization after years of financial struggle.

• Revelstoke City Council approves development permit for a Boston Pizza and Diary Queen along the Trans-Canada, next to the Ramada Hotel.

August

Revelstoke is one of the only cities in B.C. that uses propane instead of natural gas. It arrives via train and truck. (Liam Harrap/Revelstoke Review)

• Revelstoke’s first retail cannabis store opens.

• Visitor Centre notes a downturn in visitation to Revelstoke for the summer at six per cent less than 2018.

• While more than 4,000 people across the province have been impacted by closures and curtailments in B.C’s forest industry, Downie Timber appears to be weathering the storm. However, it has had two brief closures this year to help reduce costs. One in August and another in September.

September

Mount Begbie near Revelstoke, B.C. (Liam Harrap/Revelstoke Review)

• Hut and chalet proposed near the glacier. A public meeting was held for the proposal with the vast majority of attendees opposing the development.

October

• Twelve Revelstoke eateries faced off for the best burger with $4,000 raised for the library’s learning lab.

• Revelstoke company Shade Sails Canada appeared on CBC’s Dragon’s Den and they made a deal. For $200,000, Vincenzo Guzzo, bought 17.5 per cent of the company.

November

• There were 13 awards handed out to Revelstoke businesses. Southside Market won Business of the Year Award, Christy Mele from Southside Dental for Employee of the Year and The Popcycle for Best Youth Employer.

Since the Revelstoke Community Energy Corporation became operational in 2005 as a $5.3 million ‘heat only’ project, it’s deficit sits at more than $1 million. (Liam Harrap/Revelstoke Review)

• Some Revelstokians write letters to the B.C. Utility Commission to support or oppose it, including Mayor Gary Sulz on behalf of Revelstoke Community Energy Corporation. The corporation may not be able to compete with subsided propane.

• Despite Revelstoke Community Energy Corporation owing millions, a proposed propane subsidy has now raised concerns for the corporation’s future. As of 2018, RCEC has unpaid bills totaling more than $2 million from unpaid dividends, loans and long term debts. The company is owned by the City of Revelstoke.

• Stellar Chair opens at Revelstoke Mountain Resort, the first new chair since the ski hill opened in 2008.

December

Christopher Nicolson from Canada West Ski Areas Association (centre) skis through the ribbon for the opening of the Stellar Chair. (Liam Harrap/Revelstoke Review)

• The Big Eddy school site lots were sold for $1.6 million. The sale has been in the works since 2012.

• Revelstoke developer gets grant to further develop his push for tiny homes, which includes finding land, gathering community input, pitching ideas to mortgage lenders and advocating for approval from local and provincial governments.

