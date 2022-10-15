It’s Election Day in Revelstoke: Here’s everything you need to know

The next reign of local leaders are expected to be named Saturday night, as the Revelstoke 2022 municipal election gets underway.
Polls are open in Revelstoke from 8 a.m. until 8 p.m.
Where you can vote:
Revelstoke Community Centre
600 Campbell Ave, Revelstoke, BC
Who you can vote for:
Mayoral Candidates:
Council Candidates:
- Matt Cherry
- Lee Devlin
- John Hordyk
- Tony Jeglum
- Austin Luciow
- Aaron Orlando
- Tim Palmer
- Rushda Rubaia
- Eddie Shultz
- Tim Stapenhurst
For Elections FAQ page for questions like what kind of identification to bring, click here