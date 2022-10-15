(Josh Piercey/Revelstoke Review)

It’s Election Day in Revelstoke: Here’s everything you need to know

The next reign of local leaders are expected to be named Saturday night, as the Revelstoke 2022 municipal election gets underway.

Polls are open in Revelstoke from 8 a.m. until 8 p.m.

Where you can vote:

Revelstoke Community Centre

600 Campbell Ave, Revelstoke, BC

Who you can vote for:

Mayoral Candidates:

Council Candidates:

What happens once polls close?

After 8 p.m. local time, election officials will begin counting and tallying the ballots.

